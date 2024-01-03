Disease
Dengue fever: 1 dead, 70 hopitalised in 24 hours

Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

One dengue patient died in the country today taking the total number of deaths due to the disease this year to two, according to the data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death was registered in Dhaka.

With 70 new hospitalisations during the 24 hours till this morning, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 215.

A total of 561 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 259 of whom are in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.

