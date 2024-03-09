Wild Life
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:08 PM

Most Viewed

Wild Life

Man dies in elephant attack in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:06 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:08 PM
Representational Photo: Reuters

A man was killed in an attack by an elephant in Pukuria area under Banskhali upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

An elephant attacked the man, aged about 65, when he was walking inside the forest, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Monuwer Hossain, ranger of the Kalipur Forest Office

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, the forest department is yet to know the identity of the deceased.

"We recovered the body but are yet to confirm the identity of the victim," said Tapan Kumar, inspector of the Ramdashat Police Investigation Centre.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ডিবি সদস্যদের বিরুদ্ধে ‘কোটি টাকার বিটকয়েন হাতিয়ে নেওয়া’র সত্যতা পেয়েছে তদন্ত কমিটি

‘আমরা কাউকে রেহাই দেবো না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট আইনজীবী সমিতির নির্বাচনে সম্পাদক প্রার্থী রুহুল কুদ্দুস গ্রেপ্তার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X