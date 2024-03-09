Man dies in elephant attack in Ctg

A man was killed in an attack by an elephant in Pukuria area under Banskhali upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

An elephant attacked the man, aged about 65, when he was walking inside the forest, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Monuwer Hossain, ranger of the Kalipur Forest Office

However, the forest department is yet to know the identity of the deceased.

"We recovered the body but are yet to confirm the identity of the victim," said Tapan Kumar, inspector of the Ramdashat Police Investigation Centre.