2 dead turtles wash ashore on Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar

Two dead turtles of Olive Ridley species washed ashore on the Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila this morning.

A total of eight turtles have now washed ashore in different coastal areas in the last six days, our local correspondent reports.

Md Tariqul Islam, a scientist of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI), said the two animals were mother turtles. A total of 185 eggs were found from the turtles.

The turtles died while coming ashore for laying eggs.

"They might have died in the nets placed in the sea or for any other reasons," the scientist added.

A total of 31 turtles washed ashore dead on the sea beaches at Sonadia, Himchhori, Sonarpara, Inani and Teknaf since January 1, the official added.

Moreover, three dead dolphins washed ashore on Ukhiya's Sonapara sea beach and Inani sea beach on Friday and Saturday, he also said. Also, a porpoise was found dead on Sugondha point of Cox's Bazar sea beach on Wednesday.

BORI Director General Touhida Rashid said they were very worried about the deaths of the sea animals. "The authorities concerned have collected samples from the animals and have been investigating the matter. This type of situation has not happened before."