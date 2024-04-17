Severe heatwave sweeps over Chuadanga, Bagerhat

A severe heatwave is scorching Chuadanga and Bagerhat while a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and parts of Khulna, according to the met office.

The severity may ease in some other places, according to a met office forecast issued for 72 hours from 9:00am today.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.