‘Remal’ likely to hit coastal areas by tomorrow evening: state minister

Maritime ports asked to maintain local cautionary signal no one

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman today said that cyclonic storm 'Remal' is projected to make landfall in the coastal districts Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by tomorrow evening.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, he detailed the preparations, stating that nearly 4,000 shelter centres have been readied in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food supplies.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) is expected to issue a great danger signal number 10 between 12:00am today to 1:00am tomorrow.

Currently, the maritime ports have been asked to maintain local cautionary signal no one. Signal no 3 will be issued within a few hours, said the minister.

"We have 80,000 volunteers ready to tackle the situation and all necessary preparations have been taken," he added.

The state minister also warned that parts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar could be significantly impacted by Remal, with a potential 7-10 feet high tidal surge, heavy rainfall, and landslides in the hilly areas of Chattogram.