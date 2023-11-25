Cyclone likely to brew over Bay of Bengal this week

There is a possibility of another cyclonic circulation leading to formation of a low pressure over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around November 27, which is likely to intensify into a depression on November 29.

According to a forecast by the Indian Met Department (IMD), the emergence of a cyclonic circulation on south Andaman Sea is likely on November 26 and formation of low pressure the next day over the same area.

However, the other global forecasting models are indicating the formation of a depression around November 28 with further intensification into a cyclonic storm around November 29, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting IMD.

The IMD and other global forecasts are indicating initial movement of the cyclonic circulation northwest ward till December 1 followed by a northwards movement thereafter. However, gradual weakening is indicated on December 3 over west central Bay.

The models have not yet projected the exact trajectory of the possible cyclonic storm.

If the storm materialises, it will be the fourth this year after Tej, Hamoon and Midhili which had hurtled towards the Bangladesh coast.