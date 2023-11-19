Cyclone Midhili claims one more life

Cyclone Midhili claimed one more life in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The victim was Siddratul Muntaha, 3, daughter of Anwar Hossain Bhuiya from the South Sonapahar area of Jorarganj union.

Muntaha's uncle, Faruk Hossain, Muntaha was seriously injured by a fallen tree branch and was rushed to the local upazila health complex, where the attending physician declared her dead.

Confirming the matter, Ashraf Uddin, a member of Ward 8 in Jorarganj union, said, "Muntaha died after a tree branch fell on her house in the Katabil area."

As authorities in the affected areas assess the extent of the damage caused by Cyclone Midhili, the local authorities are actively working to provide support and relief to the affected families.