Rain likely in Dhaka, six other divisions in next 72 hours

Mymensingh records 83 mm rainfall

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in seven divisions, including Dhaka, in 72 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may abate from some places, the weather bulletin said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 21.2 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Mymensingh recorded 83 mm rainfall in last 24 hours till 6:00am today, it said.

The sun sets at 6:29pm today and rises at 5:21am tomorrow in the capital.