Mild heatwave sweeping Dhaka, 13 other districts

A mild to moderate heatwave has been sweeping 14 districts, including Dhaka, since this morning and is likely to continue, according to the Met office.

Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Moulvibazar, Feni, Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban, and six districts of Barishal division have been experiencing a mild to moderate heatwave from 9:00am today, said a Met office bulleting today.

The weather is likely to remain dry all over the country.

The day temperature may rise slightly while the night temperatures may remain almost unchanged, it added.