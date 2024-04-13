Weather
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Apr 13, 2024 12:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 12:08 PM

Mild heat wave over six divisions likely to spread

Reuters file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that the existing mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions may spread in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," the weather bulletin said.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 39°C at Rangamati and today's minimum temperature 19.5°C was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6:20pm today and rises at 5:38am tomorrow in the capital.

push notification