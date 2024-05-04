Dhaka, some other parts of country may witness rain today: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thunder showers in parts of the country, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, mild to moderate heat wave may continue in Dhaka and the five other divisions during the period.

"A severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat districts while a mild to moderate heat wave is scorching Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and parts of Khulna division and Moulvibazar and Chandpur districts and it may continue," said the bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to the North-east Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.