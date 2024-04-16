Chuadanga records season’s highest temperature

Amid the scorching heat in different parts of the country, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of this season at 40.6 degrees Celsius today.

People are experiencing the blistering heat as a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Chuadanga recorded 38.8 and 38.6 Degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday and Sunday, said Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said the situation may persist for few more days.

The people of the country experience hot temperature due to lack of adequate rains in March and April, he said.

Imran Sheikh, a resident of Courtpayara in Chuadanga, said "We can't do anything due to the sweltering heat."

Gaffar Mia, a tea vendor said "The selling is low due to the hot temperature. People are passing their time sitting and lying on the benches."

According to BMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue.