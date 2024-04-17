City will face no waterlogging this year: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said there will be no waterlogging in the capital during the upcoming rainy season.

He made the remark while inspecting the cleaning activities of the Panthakunja box culvert in the capital.

"Last year there was waterlogging in some places, especially in front of New Market and Shantinagar. We have cleaned up the areas to free them of the filth that stopped water flow," said the mayor.

"We are also constructing a big drain to get water to flow through Pilkhana. If this can be done, there will be no waterlogging in that area," he added.

Regarding the dengue situation, Taposh said, "We have taken advanced measures to control Aedes mosquitoes. We have no manpower crisis, and we'll take action if mosquito infestation increases anywhere."

Regarding Panthakunja Udyan, he said, "We want to present an aesthetic park to the people of Dhaka. However, a large portion of the park will be evicted due to the work on the elevated expressway. Still, the portion we were able to protect, we will be able to open it to people before July."