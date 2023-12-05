Restore rivers, canals in and around capital

PM directs authorities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the authorities concerned to restore all the rivers and canals in and around the capital as soon as possible.

She gave the directive at a meeting at the cabinet room of her office. The meeting was organised to make a presentation on the survey report on preventing pollution and taking up a project to protect the water bodies in light of the master plan adopted in this regard.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Directing the authorities to stop river pollution, Hasina said, "We have to save our rivers if we want to save Bangladesh."

She mentioned that the rivers are for Bangladesh, just like body's veins for blood circulation. "Survival of Bangladesh also depends on rivers."

The meeting identified seven hotspots for restoration of navigability of the rivers and canals in and around Dhaka. These are Gazipur, Garanchatbari, Savar, Purbachal, Kalyanpur, Narayanganj and Kamrangirchar.

The PM asked the authorities to take up integrated projects in these hotspots on a priority basis, and advised them to implement this "hotspot strategy" across the country in phases.

Referring to the steps taken by her government to stop river pollution, encroachment and restoration of navigability, Hasina said the government always tried to protect the rivers and restore their navigability.

She said the unplanned low-height bridges have created obstacles to navigation.

"…those bridges have been beneficial for the people. But the issue of movement of vessels was not taken into consideration during the construction of those bridges. That's why the navigation problem cropped up after we started dredging the rivers," the PM said.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah presented the report before the meeting.