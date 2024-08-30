Floods: 54 people dead in nine districts

More than 54 lakh affected in 11 districts, says disaster management ministry

Nurul Absar along with his mother Bibi Sakhina navigates through floodwaters on their way home in Feni Sadar upazila’s Purba Fazilpur recently. They would move their furniture and belongings at home before heading back to a shelter. Flooding has inundated hundreds of villages in Feni. Photo: Rajib Raihan

A total of 54 people, including six women and seven children, died in the ongoing floods in nine districts till today, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Nineteen people died in Feni, 14 in Cumilla, eight in Noakhali, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remained missing.

The release said the overall flood situation in Sylhet, Habiganj and Chattogram districts improved today.

As part of its relief efforts, the ministry as of today disbursed Tk 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packages or sacks of dry and other foods, Tk 35 lakh for children food, and another Tk 35 lakh for cattle feed.

Also, 1,15,105 packages of relief materials including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

The recent floods affected more than 54 lakh people in 11 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and 10.09 lakh families became stranded.

Areas in 64 upazilas were inundated during the floods with 486 unions and municipalities affected.

The authorities opened 3,269 shelter centres for the flood victims with 4,69,687 of them and 38,192 livestock taking shelter there.

Besides, 567 medical teams have been providing treatment to the flood victims.