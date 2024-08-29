Editorial
Thu Aug 29, 2024 07:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 07:00 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Post-flood recovery will be challenging

Flood leaves victims with a whole new set of problems
Thu Aug 29, 2024 07:00 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 07:00 PM
VISUAL: STAR

As floodwaters slowly begin to recede, a grim reality is emerging across the 73 upazilas of 11 districts that have been affected over the last 10 days or so. The flood has left behind a vast trail of destruction—broken homes, crumbling roads, collapsed bridges, toppled electric poles, public facilities lying in ruins. The scars of the disaster are evident everywhere. Many have returned to their homes, or what's left of them, while others, whose villages are still under water, remain in the shelters. An uncertain future awaits them all. The thought of rebuilding their lives from the ground up can be daunting, yet this is what they must prepare for.

Read more

2024 floods: Facts, feelings, and the art of engineering diplomacy

According to an estimate, at least 52 people have died in the flood. The human toll, tragic as it is, is just one component of the widespread devastation caused by it as survivors now must focus on the painful process of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction, with little help guaranteed. Many have lost their homes, livestock, and other belongings, and will need financial and institutional support to get back on their feet. A big part of the recovery also involves regaining livelihoods, especially for farmers, fishers, and other small earners. The government and private donors must ensure steady provision of not just food and clothes but also cash support, at least until some recovery is achieved. Another focus area is their health needs. Many in flood-affected areas are suffering from waterborne diseases including diarrhoea, skin infections, cold-fever, etc. So, ensuring adequate medical care is vital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

2024 August floods in Bangladesh
Read more

What really caused the floods?

Unfortunately, this is proving to be difficult because of the flooding of many health facilities, including the 250-bed Feni General Hospital, that left them severely compromised. The ministry of disaster management and relief has reportedly deployed 619 medical teams across 11 districts. But ensuring the full resumption of local health complexes is crucial for uninterrupted care. There are many other areas of rebuilding and reconstruction that the government also needs to focus on urgently. While we are yet to know the full extent of the damage caused by the flood, initial estimates are quite alarming: 6,542 kilometres of roads damaged, and 1,066 bridges and culverts ruined. Highways in affected regions are in no better shape. Many utility structures have been destroyed. There has been widespread littering, with piles of garbage seen in many areas.

changes needed for flood control in Bangladesh
Read more

Bangladesh needs revolutionary changes to deal with floods

All these issues will require prompt and proper interventions. We are told that rescue and relief activities have been hampered because of coordination problems, despite an overwhelming response from people to support flood-hit communities. This has been exacerbated by the ongoing administrative chaos caused by transfers and other issues. The absence of upazila chairmen and other public representatives is also causing problems and will likely continue to do so for some more time. This is all the more reason why the government must double down on ongoing efforts, ensuring full cooperation of all relevant state agencies and officials, so that flood-affected communities have an easier go of it going forward. It must repair and resume all public facilities without delay, and must help the affected in every way it can.

Related topic:
Post-flood recoveryBangladesh floods 2024flood relief effortsFlood in Feniwater sharing of transboundary riversriver management in Bangladeshflood control measures
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Flood in Feni

9 villages flooded as Muhuri river dam damaged in Feni

2y ago
The Daily Star view on flood relief not reaching some remote areas

Coordination vital in aid distribution

2d ago
Severe Flood Risk in Five Khulna Unions

Fragile embankments must be fortified ahead of monsoon

2m ago

We must reduce our vulnerability to flood

1w ago
Floods 2024: Bangladesh’s unexpected show of solidarity

Floods 2024: Bangladesh’s unexpected show of solidarity

6d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification