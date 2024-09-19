How BRACU’s drone team – RaptorX – conducted relief operations in Feni

BRACU RaptorX, a drone team from BRAC University (BRACU) has successfully completed its mission of delivering relief materials like medicines, sanitary napkins, and dry food items to several remote flood-affected areas in Feni.

The recent floods devastated much of Feni, with six upazilas—Chhagalnaiya, Fulgazi, Parshuram, Feni Sadar, Daganbhuiyan, and Sonagazi – completely submerged and nearly cut off from receiving relief materials due to the lack of boats, according to Feni district administration sources.

"Recognising the need for a more equitable distribution of aid, we started surveillance in the remote Chhagalnaiya Upazila and made our way to Daganbhuiyan and Silonia, where people were in dire need of relief materials," said Mohammad Shayekh, the team leader of RaptorX. The team used Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology for smooth surveillance and deployed quad drones to reach smaller, isolated communities to translate their words into action.

RaptorX is a cutting-edge VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drone, combining the best features of both multirotor and fixed-wing aircraft. It boasts a hybrid propulsion system, utilizing four propellers and a rear thruster, making it far more energy-efficient than standard multirotor drones. The thruster allows for quick take-offs, and the transition to horizontal flight conserves power during longer missions. This extended flight time is critical for long-distance operations like the ones they have undertaken in Feni.

Equipped with AI, GPS, and sensors, RaptorX can autonomously navigate multifarious environments, avoiding obstacles in real time. Its versatility in carrying various payloads – from cameras and sensors to specialized cargo – means it can perform surveillance, mapping, and environmental monitoring in a single flight. Built to endure harsh weather conditions, RaptorX excels even in wind and rain, making it a reliable solution for critical missions like disaster relief.

The drone is the result of tireless efforts by a talented team of eleven students from BRACU. Their advisor, Abdulla Hil Kafi, a lecturer at BRACU's Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department, along with their mentor, Firoz Wadud, a research assistant at BRACU's Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), guided the team throughout its journey.

RaptorX is divided into several sub-teams, each responsible for a critical aspect of the drone's development. Mechanical team lead Mohammad Shayekh and autonomous and navigation lead Shawnak Shahriar ensured the drone's mechanics and autonomous capabilities worked seamlessly. Syed Joy, leading the software and control team, built robust systems for communication and flight control. Network and communication lead Mohammad Fasiul Abedin Khan, and avionics lead Farrdin Nowshad, enhanced the drone's connectivity and onboard electronics. Design and simulation were handled by Maidul Islam Moon and his team member, Abrar Zahin, while outreach efforts were spearheaded by Nashowah Afif Nuha, supported by Tasnia Mahjabin Maliha. Media and coverage was led by Pritom Dutta, while Tazwar Ahmed Seyam focused on system analytics.

