Heavy rain worsens Noakhali floods, thousands return to shelters amid relief shortage

Continuous rain on Friday and Saturday worsened the flood situation across eight upazilas of Noakhali district.

The most affected upazilas are Senbagh, Begumganj, Sadar, Sonaimuri, and Chatkhil.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Noakhali Sadar upazila Akhinoor Jahan Neela said, "Floodwater had started to recede, but the recent rain caused water levels to rise in 13 unions and Noakhali municipality."

"However, as there was no rainfall yesterday, the overall flood situation hasn't further deteriorated and remains unchanged," she added.

Many people who had left the shelter centres returned to them yesterday, she said.

Noakhali District Commissioner (DC) Khandaker Istiaq Ahmed said, "Around 40,000 people are staying in 328 shelter centres."

Regarding complaints about the lack of relief in the shelters, the DC said, "Relief supplies, including rice and cash, have been allocated to the UNOs of the 8 affected upazilas. Instructions have been given to ensure that no flood-affected person suffers from food shortages."

Md Ismail Hossain, a resident of Debipur village in Nawazpur Union of Noakhali Sadar upazila, said, "I stayed at a shelter for 16 days and returned home once the water receded. However, the continuous rain on Friday and Saturday brought knee-deep water into our house, forcing me to take my family—wife, children, and parents—back to the Debipur Darul Arkan Model Madrasa shelter."

"However, there is no food or relief in the shelter. We are living half-starved and hungry," he added.

Aleya Begum, 70, another resident at the same shelter, said, "The heavy rain over the past two days flooded our home, forcing us to take refuge in the shelter. However, we are struggling due to the lack of food provisions."

Abdur Rahman from the same village shared the same story. He said, "I work in a decoration shop, but due to the floods, work has been halted for the last one and a half months, leaving me without income. As a result, my family is living in extreme hardship, barely eating."

Many have stayed in their homes, but they are not receiving sufficient relief items either.

Ram Das, 55, a resident of Ganipur neighbourhood in Chaumuhani municipality of Begumganj Upazila, said, "In early August, heavy rains and floods submerged our house. I took shelter at a relative's house in Sonaimuri Upazila with my wife and three children. Last week, we returned home after the water receded."

"This time, we haven't gone anywhere, but without relief or help, we are suffering greatly," he added.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, the acting officer at the Noakhali Weather Office, said that 162 millimetres of rainfall were recorded from 6:00am on Friday to the evening of Sunday, with an additional 9 millimetres recorded on Sunday.

He also said that due to the influence of a deep land depression, heavy rain may occur in some areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions. However, the Chattogram division will not be affected.

Rainfall is expected to stop from today, he added.

Locals report that the water is receding at a very slow pace due to the failure of drainage systems.

Md Arifur Rahman, the UNO of Begumganj upazila, said, "Since Friday's continuous rainfall, the flood situation in 16 unions and Chaumuhani municipality has worsened. As of Monday morning, 22,626 flood-affected people have taken shelter in 246 centres."

Jisan Bin Mazed, the UNO of Senbagh upazila, said, "More water has entered Senbagh Upazila, and the situation remains critical. The most affected areas are Chhatra Paiya, Dumuria, and Kesharpara unions, where the water situation remains unchanged."

"More than 30,000 people are currently sheltered in relief centres," he added.

Sheikh Ahsan Uddin, the UNO of Chatkhil upazila, said, "The Nahar Khil-Khilpara Bazaar bridge collapsed yesterday under the pressure of water, cutting off transportation on that road."

"Additionally, 54 shelters have provided refuge to 1,620 people from 364 families," he added.

Meanwhile, Milton Chakma, the acting UNO of Hatia upazila, said that adverse weather caused 22 fishing trawlers to sink between Friday afternoon and night. More than 100 fishermen and sailors, along with 3 trawlers, were rescued. However, 5 fishermen, including 1 from Nijhum Dwip and 4 from the Amtali Ghat area, remain missing along with 19 trawlers."

"The Coast Guard is continuing the rescue operation," he added.