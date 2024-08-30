Flood raises spectre of diseases

At least 6 die, around 3,000 admitted to hospitals: DGHS

A woman drying paddy in the sun next to her home in Katabomarak Ghona area of Feni Sadar upazila yesterday. The paddy, which would be used as poultry feed, was damaged when floodwaters entered her house. Photo: Rajib Raihan

A week into the ongoing flood situation in the country, outbreaks of waterborne disease are being reported from affected districts.

In the 24 hours till yesterday morning, at least six people died and around 3,000 patients were hospitalised because of waterborne diseases in flood-affected areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the deceased, four people died in Feni, one in Noakhali, and one in Lakshmipur.

Among the cases, the highest was in Cumilla at 1,606, followed by 686 in Feni, 246 in Moulvibazar, 172 in Noakhali, 120 in Lakshmipur, 81 in Sunamganj, 44 in Habiganj, 10 in Rangamati, and eight in Chattogram.

The diseases broke out mainly in the areas where people did not get fresh drinking water or water purification tablets.

In Lakshmipur, Jahid Hossain, a resident of Kolakopa village in Charbadam union under Ramgati upazila, said he had been suffering from diarrhoea for the last three days. "Without access to fresh water or water purification tablets, I have been forced to drink dirty floodwater."

Gias Uddin, a farmer from the union's Azad Nagar village, said, "Over the last three days, I've developed burning rashes on my hands and feet. I've tried applying some generic ointment I bought from a local shop, but to no avail."

According to the Lakshmipur Civil Surgeon's Office, 58 patients were hospitalised with diarrhoea across the districts in 24 hours till yesterday.

Our correspondents found similar situations in many places when they visited Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, and Cumilla.

In Feni, many were suffering from diarrhoea and skin diseases in Chhagalnaiya upazila.

As many areas in the upazila were still submerged, the stranded people could not reach health facilities.

Hosne-Ara-Begum, a resident of Gopal union, who took his 14-year-old grandson to a temporary health camp at Chhagalnaiya Pilot High School, said there were rashes all over his hands.

"Rashed never had skin diseases. Prolonged exposure to floodwaters gave him the rashes."

From the same union, twelve-year-old Saima, who also got rashes, could not move to the temporary health camp like Hosne Ara did as her village was still submerged and she had no access to transport facility.

Feni Civil Surgeon Shihab Rana said, "We treated 603 patients with waterborne diseases across the district in the 24 hours till Wednesday."

In Cumilla, Wahedunnesa, 70, a resident of Isapura who has been in the shelter centre at Bhorasa High School in Burichang since August 23, said she has been suffering from diarrhoea and cold for the last four days.

It's difficult for her to use the toilet, which everyone at the shelter shares.

There were sufficient stocks of oral saline and water purifying tablets at the shelter, according to its in-charge, Monirul Islam, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

According to the Cumilla Civil Surgeon's Office, 81 patients were hospitalised with diarrhoea across the districts in 24 hours till yesterday. A total of 502 patients were treated for waterborne diseases since August 23.

In addition, 130 patients in Noakhali and 58 in Lakshmipur were treated for diarrhoea in the districts over the last 24 hours.

52 LIVES LOST SO FAR

At least 52 people were killed in flash floods that began on the night of August 22, triggered by heavy rains and an onrush of water from upstream.

Around 10,72,579 families remain stranded in 11 districts, said a press release from the Chief Adviser office, citing the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Of the deceased, 14 died in Cumilla, 17 in Feni, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, eight in Noakhali, and one each in Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachhari, and Moulvibazar.

Additionally, 54,80,463 people from 492 unions under 68 upazilas in Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar have been affected by the floods.