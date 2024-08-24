Students mobilise as floods ravage the nation

University students, independently and through various on-campus clubs and forums, are playing an active role in aiding relief efforts across the country following the recent devastating floods.

In many universities, including Dhaka University; Chittagong University; North South University; BRAC University; East West University; Independent University, Bangladesh, etc., students, of their own volition, have set up dedicated teams to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. Student associations, such as the Bangladesh Medical Students' Society and Bangladesh Marma Students Council, are also involved in aiding relief efforts.

The funds are being collected by the students themselves. They are welcoming donations from everyone irrespective of their institutions. Most of the donations are being collected through banks and mobile banking apps. However, students have also set up donation booths at their respective campuses, allowing people to donate food, medicine, clothes, and other necessary relief items.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Students haven't confined themselves to only relief and fund collection for the victims of the floods though. Many of them have teamed up to visit flood affected sites in Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla, and other areas of the country to lend a hand with the rescue efforts.

In addition to food and medicine, these students are also collecting boats and lifejackets for distribution at the flood affected areas. Those visiting the affected sites in person are keeping their peers updated on social media through Facebook groups by sharing their real-time locations.

As of today, millions across the country have been displaced from their homes and some have even lost their lives due to the floods. The greater impact of this disaster is yet to be understood. However, the response from our country's youth during such difficult times has been imminent and commendable.