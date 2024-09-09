Vikas Sethi, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star, passes away

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Actor Vikas Sethi, renowned for his roles in popular TV shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin To Hoga", and "Sasural Simar Ka", passed away at the age of 48 on Saturday night (September 7) in Nashik. 

The news, confirmed by PTI, revealed that Sethi died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, shared that they had traveled to Nashik for a family event. "After arriving at my mother's house in Nashik, Vikas began experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. He was reluctant to visit the hospital, so we called a doctor to see him at home," she remarked. 

Jhanvi further explained, "When I tried to wake him around 6 am on Sunday morning, he was already gone. The doctor confirmed that he had passed away in his sleep the night before, due to cardiac arrest."

She informed that Vikas Sethi's body has been sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. His final rites are scheduled to take place in Mumbai today. 

Vikas Sethi's last Instagram post was a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Mother's Day. He shared an endearing photo with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day... Mom, love you."

The actor is survived by his wife and their twin sons. 

He made a significant mark in the television industry with his roles in popular shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin To Hoga", and "Sasural Simar Ka", among others. In "Kahiin To Hoga", he portrayed the character of Swayam Shergill, while in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", he took on the role of Prem Basu. 

In addition to his television work, Vikas also appeared in the 2001 blockbuster film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…", where he played Robbie, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo.

