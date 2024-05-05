Unicef India appoints Kareena Kapoor Khan as National Ambassador

Unicef India has recently appointed Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as its National Ambassador, reinforcing her longstanding commitment to children's rights.

Having collaborated with Unicef India since 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan officially transitioned from her previous role as a celebrity advocate to serving as the National Ambassador, yesterday (May 4).

In a statement, the 43-year-old actor expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to advocate for children's rights, emphasising the importance of ensuring every child's access to early childhood development, health, education, and gender equality.

"As India's National Ambassador for Unicef, I am committed to leveraging my platform to amplify the voices of vulnerable children and advocate for their rights, particularly in areas such as early childhood, education, and gender equality," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Unicef India's decision to appoint Kareena Kapoor Khan comes at a critical time as the organisation intensifies its efforts to address pressing issues affecting children nationwide. With her immense popularity and influence, Kareena Kapoor Khan is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Unicef India's mission of ensuring every child's right to a safe and nurturing childhood.

In addition to Kareena Kapoor Khan's appointment, Unicef India has also introduced its inaugural cohort of Youth Advocates, comprising young leaders who will champion various causes, including climate action, mental health, innovations, and Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The youth advocates include Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, who will focus on the right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh, who is in charge of advocating for climate action and child rights; Nahid Afrin from Assam, who is to raise awareness on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu, a budding innovator, and STEM pioneer.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan's appointment and the introduction of youth advocates, Unicef India reaffirms its commitment to empowering young voices and fostering positive change for children and adolescents nationwide.

