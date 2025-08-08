TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:07 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot sets record with over 1 billion watch minutes in debut week

Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:07 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:00 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:07 PM
‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot sets record with over 1 billion watch minutes in debut week
Photo: Collected

The return of the iconic daily soap "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" has proven to be a television phenomenon, clocking an impressive 1.659 billion watch minutes across TV and streaming platforms in its launch week, Star Plus announced yesterday.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the show's second season premiered on July 29 and drew 31.1 million TV viewers in just four days, with 15.4 million tuning in for the premiere episode alone. This marks the highest-rated fiction launch in recent years across general entertainment channels (GECs) and the biggest-ever GEC fiction debut on both television and digital platforms in India.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The reboot also topped the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India's (BARC) weekly TRP charts, tying with "Anupamaa" at 2.3, ahead of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" (2.0), "Laughter Chefs" (2.0), and "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (1.9).

In this revival of the early 2000s prime-time classic, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani returns as the beloved Tulsi Virani, alongside a blend of returning cast members and new faces.

"The show's record-breaking performance underscores the enduring power of great storytelling," said Sumanta Bose, head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar. "We set out to spark nostalgia while offering a modern narrative that speaks to today's audience, and the response has been overwhelming."

‘Magic Bauliana’ to return for fifth season on Maasranga TV
Read more

‘Magic Bauliana’ to return for fifth season on Maasranga TV

The reboot also made waves online, generating over 17,300 social media mentions during launch week.

Related topic:
returnKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi1.659 billionStar Plus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tiger Woods won't play the Masters

8y ago

63 trafficking victims returning home

10y ago

Hearing on plea challenging HC verdict on 3 Indian TV channels Oct 22

8y ago
Vikas Sethi, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star, passed away

Vikas Sethi, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star, passes away

11m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলের হল কমিটি, মধ্যরাতে ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

রাত সোয়া ২টার দিকে উপাচার্য অধ্যাপক ড. নিয়াজ আহমদ খান শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জনগণের রায়ে আমরা গণতান্ত্রিক কল্যাণ রাষ্ট্র গড়ে তুলতে পারবো: তারেক রহমান

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে