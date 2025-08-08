Music
‘Magic Bauliana’ to return for fifth season on Maasranga TV

Photo: Collected

The folk music reality show "Magic Bauliana" returns for its fifth season on Maasranga Television, celebrating Baul and other traditional genres for audiences in Bangladesh and beyond. 

The competition, organised by Sun Foundation and powered by Square Toiletries Ltd's Magic brand, runs under the slogan "Show Your Magic in Baul Tunes."

Launched in 2013, the show has become a cultural platform for discovering new folk talents and reviving Baul, Lalon Geeti, Marfati, Bhatiali, Murshidi, and Pala Gaan. Judges this year include Baul Shafi Mondol, Partha Barua, and Nigar Sultana Sumi.

Notably, participants will go through grooming, Master Selection, and Studio Rounds before the grand finale. With nearly 200,000 YouTube subscribers, over 50 million views, and music available on global streaming platforms, "Magic Bauliana" has launched several artistes into professional music careers.

Applications are open via www.magicbauliana.com.bd or 08000888000.

