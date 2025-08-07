‘Magic Bauliana 2025’ returns with 5th Season

Bangladesh's biggest folk reality show, Magic Bauliana, is returning for its fifth season, with the official announcement made on August 7 at a press conference in Dhaka.

The show, launched by the Sun Foundation and sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited, will once again air on Maasranga Television.

Present at the event were Malik Mohammad Sayeed, CEO of Square Toiletries Limited; Ajay Kumar Kundu, CEO of Mediacom Limited and Executive Director of Maasranga Television; and Dr. Jasmin Zaman, Head of Marketing at Square Toiletries Limited.

Since its inception in 2013, Magic Bauliana has positioned itself as more than a talent competition, acting as a national platform to preserve and promote Bengali folk music and bring it to a younger generation. The show has introduced artists such as Iti Ibrahim, Kamruzzaman Rabbi, and Nayan Sutradhar—figures who have since contributed to a renewed interest in Baul and folk traditions.

The show's digital presence continues to grow, with its YouTube channel amassing nearly 200,000 subscribers and 50 million views. Its music has also been made available on platforms like Spotify, and the initiative has led to the publication of Lokogaaner Shuddho Shongkolon, a curated folk music archive in book form.

This season will begin with auditions, followed by grooming sessions and a master selection round. Finalists will move on to the studio performance phase, culminating in a televised grand finale on Maasranga Television. The judging panel includes Shafi Mondol, Partha Barua, and Nigar Sultana Sumi.

The organisers emphasise that the programme not only highlights musical talent but also ensures ownership of songs, royalty rights, and professional evaluation—providing a structured career path for emerging artists.

Magic Bauliana 2025 is produced by Maasranga Television, with Mediacom Limited as the creative and event partner, and Bishwo Rang as the wardrobe partner.

To audition, participants can visit www.magicbauliana.com.bd or call 08000888000. This year's call to action: Show Your Magic with Baul Tunes.