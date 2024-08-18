Varun Dhawan steps into ‘Border 2’ after Ayushmann Khurrana’s sudden exit

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is poised to take on a major role in the highly anticipated sequel, "Border 2", stepping in after Ayushmann Khurrana's unexpected departure from the project.

Known for his versatility in hits like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and "Bhediya", Dhawan is now set to share the screen with Sunny Deol in a film that promises to be a significant addition to his career.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Dhawan has been cast in a key role alongside Sunny Deol in the sequel to the iconic war film, "Border". A source close to the production shared, "Varun's inclusion in 'Border 2' is a strategic move by the makers to enhance the film's appeal. His involvement is expected to be a game-changer, given the film's special place in the hearts of the audience."

Producer Binnoy K Gandhi, in an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, hinted at the upcoming reveal of the film's full cast, stating, "We are planning a grand event in the coming month where we will unveil the star cast along with their characters and looks."

The news of Dhawan's casting comes in the wake of Ayushmann Khurrana's decision to exit the film. Khurrana, reportedly, could not find a suitable role for himself in the ensemble cast, leading to his departure from the project.

Apart from "Border 2", Varun Dhawan has a busy lineup ahead. He is set to star in "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari", directed by Shashank Khaitan, and the action-packed thriller "Baby John", directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cinel Studios.

In "Baby John", Dhawan will be seen opposite South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who will be making her Bollywood debut. The film, also featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, is slated for a December 25 release and is rumoured to be a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit "Theri".

Additionally, Dhawan will appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series "Citadel", alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj and DK, the series is scheduled to premiere on November 7.