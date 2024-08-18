‘The GOAT’ trailer: Vijay takes on dual roles in time-travel saga

Last Saturday, Venkat Prabhu released the trailer for his upcoming film "The Greatest of All Time". Featuring Vijay in two distinct roles, the trailer highlights the film's intense action sequences and suggests that the actor portrays both a father and son in the movie.

The 2-minute-51-second clip presents Vijay as a skilled hostage negotiator, field agent, and spy, with a track record of 68 successful missions. Prashanth's character refers to him as "The GOAT of SATS." His character, named Gandhi, is married to Sneha, who is pregnant and suspects him of infidelity, while he appears to be indulging in drunken escapades.

When he takes his family to Bangkok, things start to unravel. The trailer then reveals a younger Vijay warning an older Vijay, "No father, you're in danger." Additionally, an even younger version of Vijay is introduced.

The director shared the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced, "Presenting my hero THE @actorvijay na the way you have been longing to see for ages! Here is #TheGoatTrailer like never before."

Since the trailer's release, fans have been analysing every detail, speculating that Vijay might be playing three roles and even noticing a possible reference to MS Dhoni. One fan posted a picture of the youngest version of Vijay on X, commenting, "No one. I bet no one expected this. Solid surprise from @vp_offl. A WOW moment in the trailer! #TheGreatestOfAllTime."

Another fan observed that the "Hindi trailer had something extra" where Vijay hums the James Bond theme tune, a moment absent from the Tamil and Telugu versions of the trailer.

"The Greatest of All Time" also features Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran in its cast. The movie is scheduled for release in September of this year.