'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising' unveils costumes for Soldier Boy and team

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first official glimpse of "Vought Rising", the hotly anticipated prequel to its hit series "The Boys".

The newly released image showcases the full supersuit lineup: Jensen Ackles returns as the patriotic powerhouse Soldier Boy, alongside Mason Dye as the marksman Bombsight, Will Hochman as the aquatic Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as the winged Private Angel. Aya Cash also reprises her role as the formidable Stormfront.

Rounding out the cast are Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J Smith. Production on the series has already kicked off.

Ordered by Prime Video in July 2024, "Vought Rising" is set in the 1950s and promises a "twisted murder mystery" steeped in superhero intrigue.

Showrunner Paul Grellong leads the creative team, with "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke serving as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes. Both Ackles and Cash are on board as producers.

The series is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, produced in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

The reveal comes as Prime Video wraps production on the fifth and final season of "The Boys". The franchise will thus continue to expand with "Vought Rising", the college-set spin-off "Gen V", and the animated anthology "The Boys Presents: Diabolical".