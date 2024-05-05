‘The Boys’ embark on a mission to save the world in season four trailer

Prime Video has unveiled a fresh trailer for "The Boys", with a little over a month remaining until the premiere of its fourth season. Featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, and others, the series is adapted from the popular comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

In the season four trailer, Billy Butcher reflects on his past mistakes and expresses his determination to make amends before potentially meeting his end. Political strife intensifies the turmoil, and the appearances of characters from the "Gen V" spinoff contribute to the mystery. Furthermore, alethal virus threatens the supes, portraying them as "wrathful gods."

Amidst moral quandaries and increasingly ambiguous distinctions between right and wrong, Butcher emphasises the necessity of united efforts against corruption. Despite the imminent danger of supes targeting non-supes, there's a rallying cry to protect the world, even if it means resorting to drastic measures.

Fans shared their enthusiasm in the comments section, with one remarking, "This looks incredible. Butcher sounds a lot more appreciate of his team. Saying he can't do anything he's doing without them." Another comment noted, "We really about to see Homelander go fully unhinged this season."

The official synopsis states, "In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

The initial episodes of "The Boys" season four are set to debut on June 13, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.