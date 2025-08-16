The behind-the-scenes wizards of showbiz

In the glittering world of showbiz, the spotlight often falls on the faces we see on screen, while those working tirelessly behind the scenes remain in the shadows. Blender's Choice The-Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards shines that long-overdue light on these unsung heroes, honouring their skill, passion, and relentless dedication. This celebration is not just about recognition—it's about applauding the creativity and hard work that elevate every project for the audience they serve.

Threads of imagination: The magic of Costume Designers

This year, Edila Fari Turin is nominated for "Kaalpurush". Although this project may not showcase period attire or extravagant styling, her costume design skilfully enhances the series' tone and mood. With a restrained yet deliberate approach, the costumes ground the story in authenticity while adding a refined visual layer to its sci-fi murder mystery.

While "Golam Mamun" avoids profligate or eye-catching costumes, Eimon Khandoker's designs perfectly match the series' gritty mood. His carefully considered, character-focused approach lends the narrative a strong sense of realism, quietly heightening its tension and authenticity. He surely deserves the nomination.

Sathi Akter, nominated this year for "Sinpaat", stays true to the story's Rajshahi roots with simple, authentic costumes. Her careful, character-driven designs make each scene feel genuine, while subtly heightening the series' tension and emotion.

Swapna Rani Bain, nominated for "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", brings the story's world to life with costumes that feel natural yet distinctive. Her designs capture the essence of each character, adding authenticity and a quiet charm that enrich the series' atmosphere and emotional pull.

Zannat Mouri earned a nomination for "Tikit". She uses costumes that blend seamlessly with the film's mood. Her attentive, character-led approach adds authenticity, helping the story feel grounded while subtly enhancing its emotional impact.

Framing emotion: The cinematographer's touch

Bidrohi Dipon, nominated for "Rumi", brings the visual treat through his cinematography. His visual framing and lighting choices bring the characters and setting to life, enhancing both the emotional depth and the narrative flow of the film.

Ishtiaque Hossain, nominated for "Forget Me Not", brings a melancholic tone to the film's cinematography. His careful framing and lighting capture the story's aching emotions beautifully, making each scene feel intimate, vivid, and deeply connected to the characters' journey.

Kamrul Islam Shubho, nominated for "Golam Mamun", delivers cinematography that intensifies the series' persistent and tense air. His precise framing and lighting choices heighten the drama, making every scene feel dynamic, immersive, and true to the plot's suspenseful tone.

Mohammad Touqir Islam, nominated for "Sinpaat", brings a sharp and immersive eye to the series' cinematography. His thoughtful framing and lighting capture the tension and emotions of each scene, making the story feel vivid, realistic, and deeply engaging.

Tanvir Ahsan, nominated for "Rongila Kitab", uses framing and lighting to highlight the emotions and personalities of the characters, making each scene visually engaging and true to the film's atmosphere.

Art Director: The architects of atmosphere

Amit Rudra, nominated for "Sinpaat" as art director, creates spaces that feel authentic and lived-in. His thoughtful set designs enhance the story's mood, grounding the narrative of Rajshahi very well.

Md Rinku, nominated for "Rumi", skilfully shapes the film's environments with authentic and immersive art direction. His set designs enrich the story's atmosphere, adding emotional depth and making the world of the film feel vivid and believable.

Naeemah Zaman, nominated for "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", creates art direction that feels close to the heart. Her thoughtfully crafted sets capture the essence of the setting and characters, making the film's world believable and emotionally engaging.

For "Kaalpurush", the art direction by Shihab Nurun Nabi creates a perfect match with the series' vein. The thoughtfully designed sets add depth and authenticity, fully drawing viewers into the story's world.

The art direction by Theophilus Scott in "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" brings the story's world to life with detailed and immersive sets. The designs reflect the characters and setting authentically, enhancing the atmosphere and making the narrative more engaging.

The connoisseurs of makeup

The makeup work for "Rumi" enhances each character's personality and the story's tone. Atia Rahman's makeup is subtle yet effective, reflecting the authenticity and emotional depth of the film's visuals.

For "Ararat", the makeup work highlights each character's traits and supports the story's mood. Khairul Islam's designs are detailed and realistic, adding authenticity and helping to convey the sentiments on screen.

In "Tikit", the makeup plays a vital role in bringing out the characters' personalities with precision. Khokon Mollah's work, natural and effective, enhances the story's realism and visual impact.

For "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", the makeup work emphasises the characters' traits and complements the story's atmosphere. Mahbub Rahman Manik masterfully adds authenticity and enhances the visual storytelling.

For "Kaalpurush", the makeup work enhances the characters' features and complements the series' tone. Rubama Fairuzz's careful and detailed approach adds depth, enriching the overall visual experience.

Ink and imagination: How screenplay writers shape every story

Jahan Sultana and Shihab Shaheen joined hands for the screenplay of "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya". The story of a boy and a girl next door creates the ultimate soft love story that people loved beyond imagination.

Kazi Asad both directed and wrote the screenplay for "Adhunik Bangla Hotel". This three-episode thriller masterfully weaves a horror plot with multiple layers of human emotions.

Shihab Shaheen and Mezbah Uddin Sumon collaborated on "Golam Mamun", a thriller that went beyond the usual crime narrative, making it one of last year's most popular projects.

An entire team's effort brought forth the amazing story of "Sinpaat". Behind the scenes are Mohammad Touqir Islam, Omar Masum, Minul Islam Milon, Amit Rudra, and Khalid Saifullah Saif.

Vicky Zahed, in addition to directing, prefers sharing his own perspective, which he did for "Rumi", resulting in a strong and impactful screenplay.

Editors in action

Jobayar Abir Peal's editing for "Ararat" refines the narrative, maintaining a smooth flow while progressing the story. His precise cuts and timing keep the viewers fully engaged.

Leon Rozario's editing for "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" skilfully shapes the story's rhythm, balancing emotional beats with narrative flow. His precise timing and seamless transitions keep the audience engaged throughout the film.

Ashikur Rahman Sujon and Leon Rozario's editing for "Rongila Kitab" expertly crafts the film's pace and structure. Their all-in-one cuts and timing boost both the storytelling and emotional impact, keeping viewers fully immersed in the narrative.

Sanglap Bhoumik's editing for "Sinpaat" sharpens the series' tension and pace. His timing helps maintain suspense while highlighting key emotional moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Syed Mehboob Hussain and Saleh Sobhan Auneem's editing for "Kaalpurush" carefully shapes the series' rhythm, blending suspense and emotion. They were successful in keeping viewers fully immersed in the sci-fi murder mystery.

The invisible pulse: Sound that builds atmosphere

Adeep Singh Manki's sound design for "Sinpaat" heightens the series' ambience. His careful layering of effects and ambient sounds immerses viewers, enhancing both the mood and emotional impact of each scene.

Anindit Roy and Adeep Singh Manki's sound design for "Rumi" creates a rich and immersive environment. Their detailed use of effects and audio layering draws viewers unfathomably into the story.

Rajesh Saha and Shakerujjaman Pappu's sound design for "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" builds an immersive ambience, using layered effects and audio cues to enhance the story's emotions and draw viewers into the thriller's world.

Ripon Nath's sound design for "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" creates a soothing ambience, using layered effects and audio textures to intensify emotions and immerse viewers in the world of the story's characters.

Sayba Talukdar's sound design for "Tikit" builds a compelling ambience, carefully blending effects and audio layers to enhance the story's emotions and draw viewers into its world.