Tanjin Tisha apologises to journalists, deletes post after three hours

After allegedly 'threatening' journalists, small screen actress Tanjin Tisha, apologised for her criticism.

During an interview given to a private media channel last Thursday, the actress issued a warning to journalists about being careful in their reporting. Her comments sparked a storm of criticism, with entertainment journalists expressing their protest on social media.

This Saturday afternoon, Tanjin Tisha posted on Facebook, "If any of you have felt hurt by my unintentional words, please look at it with forgiveness and understanding."

On Wednesday night, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka after taking sleeping pills, later being discharged. Various news outlets claimed that she took sleeping pills due to relationship issues with small-screen actor Mushfiq R Farhan. When questioned about the matter, Tisha had some choice words for journalists, expressing displeasure over their inquiries.

Screen grab of Tanjin Tisha's Facebook post which was mysteriously deleted after three hours.

In a Facebook post, Tisha wrote, "In the past few days, baseless information and news about my health and personal life, along with numerous calls from familiar and unfamiliar people, had mentally overwhelmed me. During such a time, I spoke to a journalist and in my agitated state, lost control over myself and said some things that were not actually intentional."

After writing this, she further added in the post, "To the journalist brothers, I want to say one thing, you have been a part of my success, and my respect and admiration for you have always been and will remain."

The actress concluded the post stating, "For my fans and well-wishers, I would like to pay my gratitude and say that I have come this far with your love for my work, and in the future, please continue to support my work without lending an ear to any gossip. Keep me in your prayers."

After three hours of posting this to her verified Facebook page, the actress mysteriously removed it.