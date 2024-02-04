TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 4, 2024 11:28 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 01:08 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tanjin Tisha’s best performance to be ‘poisonous’?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 4, 2024 11:28 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 01:08 PM
Tanjin Tisha’s best performance to be ‘poisonous’?
Photo: Collected

Recently, Sanjoy Somadder surprised his fans by announcing his upcoming project with Tanjin Tisha on his Facebook page. The director has wrapped up shooting for his thriller web-film titled "Poison-Excess of Anything," which will air on Deepto Play. 

The director has finally unveiled the real reason behind keeping it a secret till now. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We chose to reveal the project after its completion. We wanted to dedicate our full concentration to it. All of my artistes and crew members have given their best for this project," stated Sanjoy.

Commencing on January 22, the shooting took place at various locations in Gazipur, Pubail, and Dhaka. Tanjin Tisha, having previously collaborated on two other web-films with the director, is part of the project. Sanjoy to release the film either during Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Azha.

Apart from Tanjin Tisha, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, AK Azad Shetu, Raunak Ripon, Abdullah Al Sentu, amongst others, are also a part of the web-film. 

Sanjoy Somadder expressed confidence in his upcoming web film, stating, "I find immense joy in directing projects close to my heart. Each endeavor is a test to me, striving to surpass the preceding one. 'Poison-Excess of Anything' is a suspenseful affair that delves into the brutality of individuals and depicts the struggles one faces to survive life's battles."

The director expressed his excitement about the web-film, emphasising that this story is unlike any he has worked on before. He dedicated ten consecutive days to the continuous shooting of the project.

Read more

‘Should not have reacted like this’: Tanjin Tisha regretful of her actions

"Tisha's character in the web-film is truly unique, creating an atmosphere of suspense throughout the narrative. The storyline unfolds with a series of murders, with Tisha being involved in some and wrongfully implicated in others. Tisha has delivered her best performance," concluded the director.

 

Related topic:
Tanjin TishaSanjoy SomadderPoison-Excess of AnythingDeepto play original web film
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

51 dramas by Tanjin Tisha enter 'Million views club', leaving fans in awe

‘Apolap’ is the tale of love and betrayal: Nipun

‘Apolap’ is the tale of love and betrayal: Nipun

Tanjin Tisha seeks legal assistance from DB

Tanjin Tisha seeks legal assistance from DB

Apurba-Tisha starrer ‘Premchobi’ dubbed in Hindi

Apurba-Tanjin Tisha starrer ‘Premchobi’ dubbed in Hindi

Friendship has no gender: Sariful Razz addresses leaked video saga

Friendship has no gender: Sariful Razz addresses leaked video saga

|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমারের ১৪ সীমান্তরক্ষী পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে

মিয়ানমারে বিদ্রোহীদের সঙ্গে সেনাবাহিনীর সংঘর্ষের মধ্যে দেশটির সীমান্তরক্ষী বাহিনী বর্ডার গার্ড পুলিশের (বিজিপি) ১৪ সদস্য পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয় নিয়েছেন।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

মিয়ানমারে সংঘাত নিরসনে চীন ভূমিকা রাখলে আমরা উপকৃত হবো: কাদের

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X