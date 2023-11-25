‘Should not have reacted like this’: Tanjin Tisha regretful of her actions

Tanjin Tisha went to the DB (Detective Branch) office in the afternoon today, she came out and expressed sorrow and took back her complaint against journalist Mazharul Islam Tamim. Also present were Actors' Equity president Ahsan Habib Nasim and journalist Bulbul Ahmed Joy.

There, the actress released a written statement, stating, "Because of your love and support, I am Tanjin Tisha today. I was unwell in the hospital a few days ago. After returning home, I saw that two news portals had published news with the headline of my 'suicide attempt'. At such a time, journalist Tamim (whom I had no prior acquaintance with) texted me something that did not seem appropriate to me at that time. I couldn't understand why someone would send me such a text or ask a woman such a question at this time. I couldn't bear it and let him know that if there is news about that, I will take drastic measures."

She further stated, 'The words I used on the phone with that journalist, I know they were not appropriate. I expressed regret for that, and I still am. Meanwhile, the call record of our conversation has been broadcast without permission. Hearing that, other journalists get angry, which is understandable."

Tanjin Tisha added, 'I am expressing regret.'

Actress Tanjin Tisha had gone to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) office on November 20 at 4 pm. From there, she faced the media and lodged a complaint against the aforementioned journalist, which led to a gathering in front of the Press Club in the capital on November 21 by journalists.