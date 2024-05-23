TV & Film
SRK warmly meets wheelchair-bound fan despite being unwell
Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalisation news created waves across social media as fans worried about the star's condition. Reportedly, the actor suffered from heatstroke and dehydration, leading to his admission to the hospital. However, the actor has been discharged and is currently recovering steadily.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where an exhausted Shah Rukh Khan is seen embracing a wheelchair-bound fan of his, despite being unwell during Tuesday's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match in Ahmedabad. 

In the video, the actor looked tired and was accompanied by his manager and security team. Despite this, he didn't disappoint the fan, obliging him with a photo. Shah Rukh not only stopped to greet the fan but also hugged him.

Shah Rukh's fans were impressed by this gesture, especially since he reportedly wasn't feeling well at the time. One fan commented, "Kindest man ever!" while another fan wished him a speedy recovery. 

Why was SRK rushed to the hospital?
Why was SRK rushed to the hospital?

Soon after, his wife Gauri Khan and KKR co-owners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta visited him at the hospital. Juhi shared a health update with News18, saying, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night, but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering for the team as we play in the finals."

