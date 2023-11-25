‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ contestants seek compensation for injuries

Contestants participating in Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" are reportedly pursuing compensation for injuries they claim to have sustained during the show, according to their legal representation, Express Solicitors. The two players involved in the matter claimed to have, "suffered injuries such as hypothermia and nerve damage." Express Solicitors asserted that the unnamed contestants sustained injuries during the competition, alleging that, "they had to stay motionless for hours in cold temperatures while filming".

As per BBC News, contestants vied for a prize of $4.56 million (£3.63 million) on the spin-off show, which is inspired by the popular South Korean drama "Squid Game". A spokesperson for the show issued a statement, saying: "We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

Studio Lambert, the company that co-produced the show for Netflix, has been reached out to for a comment. Daniel Slade, CEO of the UK firm, stated: "Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures. We have a case where someone complains of hypothermia. One had his hands turn purple from the cold."

The law firm stated that it has dispatched letters of claim to Studio Lambert, outlining the injuries allegedly sustained by their clients, citing them as "a result of poor health and safety standards on set."

A letter of claim precedes legal action, serving as a notification to an individual or organisation that they may face court proceedings.

In the Green Light, Red Light game, participants dash towards a line as a 13.7ft (4.2m) doll sings and turns away. However, when the doll rotates its neck to face the players, they must freeze in place. Those observed moving were disqualified through an automated video system, with multiple adjudicators identifying participants who violated the rule.

Stephen Lambert stated earlier that participants who swiftly reached the finish line completed the game in two hours, while those who moved more slowly required four or five hours to finish. In promotional materials for the show, Lambert mentioned, "Everyone had been informed that it was going to be challenging."

Contestant Lorenzo Nobilio informed BBC News last week that it took him seven hours to complete the game.

In January, Netflix acknowledged that three individuals received medical attention during the filming, but they asserted that "claims of serious injury are untrue." Additionally, other contestants expressed grievances about the cold conditions in a report published by the Hollywood trade publication Variety.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) verified that it reached out to the producers of the programme following raised concerns. However, the HSE stated it opted not to pursue additional action, stressing the importance of "planning properly for any risks in future filming" to the producers.

A representative for "Squid Game: The Challenge" stated, "No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

The filming of the game took place at Cardington Studios in Bedford.

Last week, Lambert conveyed to BBC News that the program takes player welfare "extremely seriously," adding, "Yes, a few anonymous people were unhappy about the fact they had been eliminated and it had been a cold, quite long experience. But it was no worse than many unscripted shows... when you're giving away a huge prize it is always going to be to clear to us it was going to be a tough show to take part in."