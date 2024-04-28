‘Shriner Ekattor Jatra’ gets uncut clearance

The government-funded short film "Shiriner Ekattor Jatra" has been helmed by journalist and fiction writer Dipak Choudhury. The story, dialogue, and screenplay are all original creations of the director. In a recent development, the film received approval from the censor board without any cuts, marking a departure from previous experiences.

The crux of the story is about Shirin's patriotic journey. In August 1971, amidst shooting, arson, and widespread panic, three individuals from the city sought refuge in the home of a wealthy villager named Munir Hossain in Gopalpur to escape danger.

They soon discover that Munir Hossain, who leads the East Pakistan Central Peace Committee, opposes the Liberation War and staunchly supports Pakistan. However, Munir Hossain's daughter, Shirin, harbours aspirations to fight for the country's liberation as a freedom fighter, despite her father's allegiance to Pakistan.

Amidst the challenges of evading her father, who is a Razakar commander, Shirin and the three individuals taking shelter in the house must navigate their way to join the Liberation War.

Emon Saha has overseen the music direction, while Ripon Rahman Khan handled the cinematography for the project. Additionally, Gazi Zakir Hossain served as the associate director, while Monirul Islam has been credited for editing.

The ensemble cast for this film includes Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Labonno Chowdhury, Tahmina Othoi, Shirin Alam, Amjad Sumon, and many others.