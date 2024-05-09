Shobnom Bubly files formal complaint against online harassment

Actress Shobnom Bubly has recently taken a firm stand against the harassment she endures across various social media platforms. Alleging ongoing online bullying and offensive remarks stemming from her past collaborations with actor Shakib Khan in movies, she has openly addressed these controversies.

Earlier on April 24, Bubly filed a formal complaint, known as a general diary (GD), at the Bhatara Police Station in the capital. In her statement, she expressed concern over the proliferation of tasteless, false, and baseless news circulating under her name on various online portals and TV channels. Feeling compelled to address these incidents, she deemed it necessary to document them officially.

In her complaint, Bubly listed 15-20 Facebook profile pages and YouTube channels, including names like "Protidiner Chitra," "Jamshed Bhai," "Mou Sultan," "Sony Communication," "SK Ujjal," "Soniya Shimu," "Ferdous Kabir," "Abul Hossain Toofan," "Shahinur Aktar," and "Jahidul Islam Apan," amongst others.

Additionally, she mentioned four notable national media outlets implicated in spreading such false narratives.

Deputy Commissioner Rajan Kumar Saha of the Gulshan-Baridhara zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the filing of Bubly's GD on Wednesday (May 8) He assured that the city's DMP cyber unit is actively investigating the matter.