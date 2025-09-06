Salman Shah: A passion for music beyond the screen

Today marks the death anniversary of popular Dhallywood actor Salman Shah, who passed away on September 6, 1996. Nearly three decades have gone by since his untimely demise, yet his popularity remains undiminished. While celebrated for his acting, Salman also nurtured a deep love for music.

During his school years, Salman was known among friends as a singer. In 1982, he performed on BTV's children's programme "Chhotto Khobor". From there, he gradually moved into television dramas. In 1985, he made his acting debut with "Akash Chhoan", followed by appearances in "Deyal" (1985), "Shob Pakhi Ghore Fere" (1985), and "Shoikotey Shorosh" (1988).

Transitioning from television to film, Salman made his big-screen debut in 1993 with Sohanur Rahman Sohan's "Keyamat Theke Keyamat". The film's success launched him into stardom, after which he continued to deliver one hit after another. Although his busy schedule left little time for music, his passion for it never faded.

In 1994, he played the role of a musician in the serial drama "Itikotha", where he was seen performing the song "Bajrayogini" while playing the guitar. The song referenced Bob Marley and Paul Robeson, with Salman even referring to Robeson as his guru in dialogue. Another scene in the drama featured him singing an English song about a mother.

Salman would often sing on film sets during breaks. While working on the film "Prem Juddho", director Jibon Rahman overheard him humming and praised his voice. In jest, Salman asked the director to let him record a playback for one of his films. Taking his words seriously, Jibon Rahman contacted Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul to compose a song for Salman.

The song "Tumi Amar Jiboner Ek Swopno Jeno" was soon recorded, with Kanak Chapa as his co-singer. To everyone's surprise, Salman completed the recording in just two hours. Although the tune was adapted from Kumar Sanu's "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To", the song gained wide popularity thanks to Salman's charm.

Encouraged by its success, Jibon Rahman had planned to include another playback by Salman in his next film. However, the actor's untimely passing cut those plans short.

Another track titled "Rajanigandha", sung by Salman, can be found on YouTube. The description notes that it was recorded for a film that never reached completion.