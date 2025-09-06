1 killed in attack on ‘darbar sharif’ in Rajbari

Grave desecrated, corpse exhumed, burnt; govt terms incident ‘abhorrent’, ‘despicable’

After exhuming the body of Nurul Haque, agitators set it alight in Padmar Mor area on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalanda, Rajbari yesterday. Photo: PHOTO: SUZIT DAS

Hundreds of people attacked a "darbar sharif", exhumed the body of Nurul Haque -- widely known locally as "Nural Pagla" -- from his grave and set it on fire in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari yesterday.

Followers of Nurul, who claimed to be a pir (spiritual leader), and locals under the banner of "Iman-Aqeedah Rokkha Committee" locked into a clash after Juma prayers.

One person was killed, and 22 others, including a journalist, were injured.

The interim government has condemned the incident, terming it "abhorrent" and a "despicable act".

Goalanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nahidur Rahman said the attack was carried out on the Goalanda Pak Darbar Sharif, also Nurul's house, in the Ghonapara area, where the grave was located.

"Later, his body was exhumed and taken to the Padmar Mor area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, where it was set on fire," he added.

The deceased was identified as Russel Molla, 28, of Debgram village. He was initially taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, said Shariful Islam, its resident medical officer.

He was later transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where he died, Shariful added. He also said 22 people received treatment at the health complex.

Locals said Nurul had a 12-foot-high tomb built before his death. He was buried in the elevated platform after he died on August 23.

The tomb generated heated debate in the locality. The local administration held multiple discussions with Nurul's followers and the group opposing the matter, said locals.

Nurul’s house was also vandalised and set on fire. PHOTO: SUZIT DAS

Initially, Nurul's family requested a week's time to resolve the dispute. However, an agitated crowd attacked Nurul's house after a protest rally at the Goalanda Ansar Club grounds yesterday. During the protest, they also vandalised vehicles belonging to police and Goalanda UNO, said witnesses.

Protesters, after the rally, broke the gate of Nurul's house, vandalised it, and set it on fire, said Rajbari Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Sharif Al Rajib.

Later, the fire service went to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

"Immediately after the incident, we went to the spot and sent four injured individuals, along with local journalists, to the upazila health complex," the police officer said.

The situation calmed down after five hours, around 8:00pm. "There's an increased presence of police, army, and Rab members in the area," he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said, "The interim government strongly condemns the abhorrent desecration of the grave and the vile torching of the body of Nurul Haque Molla, also known as Nural Pagla, at Goalanda. This inhuman and despicable act is a direct affront to our values, our laws, and the very fabric of a just and civilised society.

"Such acts of barbarity will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The interim government is committed to upholding the rule of law and preserving the sanctity of every human life, both in life and in death.

"We assure the public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be identified and brought to justice with the full force of the law. No individual or group is above accountability. Immediate and tough legal action will be taken to ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

"We call on all citizens to reject hatred, stand united against violence, and uphold the principles of dignity, justice, and humanity."

In Rajshahi's Paba upazila, a mob reportedly attacked and vandalised a khanqah sharif in Panishail Chandrapukur village yesterday, leaving the establishment in ruins.

The attack followed a three-day Eid-e-Miladunnabi programme, which featured performances of Bhandari and Murshidi devotional songs -- an act that had reportedly angered some locals.

Video footage showed around 150 people storming the site while police, who had deployed two vehicles nearby, did not intervene.

Azizur Rahman Bhandari, the khanqah's founder, accused local BNP leader Golam Mostafa and Jamaat-e-Islami activists of leading the attack.

Mostafa, Jamaat's Paba upazila Ameer Azam Ali, and BNP's upazila unit Convener Ali Hossain denied involvement.

Paba OC Monirul Islam said police were outnumbered but promised action if complaints were filed.

Criticising the police for inaction, Azizur said he would not lodge a case.