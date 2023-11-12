Salman Khan fans get together ahead of ‘Tiger 3’ release

Bangladeshi fans were excited when they heard that Salman Khan's "Tiger 3" will be released on the same day as its global release on November 12. However, due to the delay in obtaining the censor certificate, ardent fans will have to wait a while to watch the film on the big screen.

The YRF spy universe film is generating tremendous excitement amongst Bangladeshi fans. Hence, Salman Khan's fans held gatherings in Dhaka and Chattogram to celebrate the release of the movie worldwide.

On Friday, more than 100 fans assembled in front of Dhaka's Sony Square for the fan meetup. Furthermore, at the GEC intersection in Chattogram, at least 50 fans came together to discuss how excited they were about the release of the movie.

In addition to banners, festoons, and t-shirt festivities, they also wore the same t-shirt and even cut a cake to make it a special day for themselves.

However, they were left disappointed when they heard that they wouldn't be able to watch the first day, the first show with the global audience on Sunday. Then again, the fans haven't lost hope as they are still eager to watch the film. Bangladeshi fans say they will mark the actual release day of the movie with big celebrations.

According to sources, "Tiger 3" is likely to be available in Bangladeshi theatres on November 17.