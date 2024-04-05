Salahuddin Zaki’s film set for Eid release

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Renowned filmmaker Syed Salahuddin Zaki passed away earlier this year on January 24. Several weeks after his death, his directorial project "Oporajeo Eka" is now scheduled to be released posthumously.

This drama is scheduled to be aired on Channel i on the seventh day of Eid at 10:00am. Seasoned actor Afzal Hossain played the lead role in the film, which was adapted from Faridur Reza Sagar's story "Eka".

Deepa Khandakar, Tahmina Authoi, Jhilik Jannat, and numerous other actors have also starred in the film. The music for the film has been directed by Foad Nasser Babu while singers Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Linu Billah, Kona, Konal, and Shahin Khan have lent their voices to the songs.

‘UNO’ Badhan treasures ‘Master’ shooting experience

Actress Deepa Khandakar mentioned, "Zaki bhai was unwell during the filming of the film. He still guided us while being seated in a wheelchair. It would have been lovely if he could have witnessed the completion of his film."

Zaki's debut film, "Ghuddi", was released in 1980, for which he received the Best Dialogue Writer Award. The song "Abar Elo Je Sondha" from the said film is also widely acclaimed and popular.

 

