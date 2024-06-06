Afzal Hossain’s poetry comes alive in Tanvir Tareq’s new song

Celebrated actor-director Afzal Hossain and acclaimed musician Tanvir Tareq have recently collaborated to enchant audiences this Eid-ul-Azha with a new song, "Kobe O Kivabe."

Composed and performed by Tanvir Tareq, the song is derived from Afzal Hossain's celebrated poetry collection, "Amra Dhulokonar Amra Adarsholipir".

National Film Award-winning music director Tanvir Tareq shared his excitement, saying, "It's a great honour that such a distinguished person as Afzal Hossain appreciates my work and encourages me. I had the privilege of working as the music director for his debut film 'Maniker Lal Kakra', and he even got me to act in it. His support means a lot to me."

The lyrics– Amar dike takiye nei tumi, tumi kan pete acho kolahole– weave a beautiful story, according to Tanvir.

Afzal Hossain expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I enjoy Tanvir's creative pursuits. This song is part of that. I hope it turns out well. I can only offer my encouragement towards that goal."

Directed by Yamin Ilan, "Kobe O Kivabe" will be released on the YouTube channel, Sounds of Tanvir, this Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, it will be distributed worldwide on international platforms by the Shadhin Music app.