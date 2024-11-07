Afzal Hossain returns to OTT with ‘Messmate’

Afzal Hossain is a man of many talents—writer, ad filmmaker, painter, and drama director—but above all, he is celebrated as an actor. From the stage to television and cinema, his powerful performances have captivated audiences for decades. His recent foray into web series, with standout roles in "Ladies & Gentlemen," "Karagar," "Pet Kata Shaw," and "Bodh," has marked him as a versatile and beloved actor.

Now, Afzal Hossain is set to return to the web series arena. His latest series, "Messmate," will premiere on the OTT platform Bongo on November 13, where he takes on the role of a psychologist.

The actor's last appearance was in the "Karagar 2" web series, released in December 2022. Although he was initially set to star in Shihab Shaheen's web-film "Baba Someone's Following Me," health issues forced him to withdraw.

Since then, his appearances have been rare. Notably, Afzal filmed "Messmate" back in 2022, and the series is only now finally ready to be released.

The series, based on Palash Purkayastha's novel "Messmate", has been adapted for the screen by director John Milton. Recently, the trailer for "Messmate" was unveiled on Bongo's website.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser shows the character Mamun haunted by terrifying nightmares where he witnesses deaths—each of which happens exactly as he dreams them.

Seeking help, Mamun turns to Afzalur Rahman, a psychologist played by Afzal Hossain. Soon after, however, the psychologist himself mysteriously disappears, leading the detectives down a baffling and dangerous path.

Director John Milton explained, "We had to tweak the screenplay a bit to bring the story from page to screen, but the core plot and character patterns remain true to the novel. I'm grateful to the cast. Watching Afzal Hossain on set was remarkable. He's a veteran, yet he completely surrenders to the director like a child during filming."

Milton also touched on the series' delayed release, citing the extended post-production process as the reason for the hold-up.

In "Messmate," Mostafizur Noor Imran plays the role of a detective, with additional performances by Shikder Mukit, Abdullah Al Sentu, Jayraj, Masum Bashar, and Nazmus Sakib.