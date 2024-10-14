TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:17 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Rongila Kitab’ will open its suspenseful pages soon

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:08 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:17 PM
‘Rongila Kitab’ will open its suspenseful pages soon
Photos: Courtesy of Hoichoi

Pori Moni and Mostafizur Noor Imran starrer "Rongila Kitab" is set to premiere on November 8 on OTT platform Hoichoi. Directed by Anam Biswas, the political thriller web series is adapted from Kingkor Ahsan's novel of the same name. Initially slated for release in October, the new date was announced along with a fresh poster.

The poster features Imran as a gangster holding a gun and Pori as his wife, who has fallen into an abyss.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This project marks Pori Moni's return to the screen and her first web series. Reflecting on the project, she said, "It's a new chapter in my career, and I loved working with such a supportive team. Now, I can't wait to hear the audience's feedback."

Mostafizur Noor Imran, also returning to the screen after a while, added, "We've all given our best and are eagerly awaiting the release."

Director Anam Biswas emphasised that "Rongila Kitab" is about human relationships, aiming to connect with audiences beyond entertainment by delivering a meaningful message.

The series will be available on Hoichoi from 8 November onwards.

Related topic:
Rongila Kitab releasehoichoi original web seriesOTT Projects 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pori Moni

Pori Moni starrer ‘Rongila Kitab’ to announce release date soon

1m ago
Pori Moni starrer series' release delayed due to political uncertainty

Pori Moni starrer series' release delayed due to political uncertainty

1m ago
I would adopt every orphaned child if I could: Pori Moni

I would adopt every orphaned child if I could: Pori Moni

4m ago
Easy OTT guide of 2024: Navigating our thriving streaming landscape

Easy OTT guide of 2024: Navigating our thriving streaming landscape

8m ago
|সরকারি চাকরি

চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়স ছেলেদের ৩৫ মেয়েদের ৩৭: যে ব্যাখ্যা দিলেন কমিটি প্রধান

সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়সসীমা পুরুষের ক্ষেত্রে ৩৫ ও নারীর ক্ষেত্রে ৩৭ বছরের সুপারিশ করা হয়েছে বলে জানিয়েছেন এ সংক্রান্ত কমিটির আহ্বায়ক আব্দুল মুয়ীদ চৌধুরী। একই সঙ্গে কেন এই সুপারিশ, তার...

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুর-১০ মেট্রো স্টেশন চালু হচ্ছে কাল

৫৭ মিনিট আগে