‘Rongila Kitab’ will open its suspenseful pages soon

Pori Moni and Mostafizur Noor Imran starrer "Rongila Kitab" is set to premiere on November 8 on OTT platform Hoichoi. Directed by Anam Biswas, the political thriller web series is adapted from Kingkor Ahsan's novel of the same name. Initially slated for release in October, the new date was announced along with a fresh poster.

The poster features Imran as a gangster holding a gun and Pori as his wife, who has fallen into an abyss.

This project marks Pori Moni's return to the screen and her first web series. Reflecting on the project, she said, "It's a new chapter in my career, and I loved working with such a supportive team. Now, I can't wait to hear the audience's feedback."

Mostafizur Noor Imran, also returning to the screen after a while, added, "We've all given our best and are eagerly awaiting the release."

Director Anam Biswas emphasised that "Rongila Kitab" is about human relationships, aiming to connect with audiences beyond entertainment by delivering a meaningful message.

The series will be available on Hoichoi from 8 November onwards.