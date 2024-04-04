‘Ripley’ starring Andrew Scott premieres today

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated Netflix original series "Ripley," featuring acclaimed actor Andrew Scott, is premiering on the streaming platform today, Thursday, April 4th.

Scott, renowned for his role in "Fleabag" and recently nominated for an IFTA for his performance in Andrew Haigh's "All of Us Strangers," takes on the lead role in "Ripley." The eight-episode series is based on characters created by celebrated author Patricia Highsmith, known for her work "The Talented Mr Ripley."

"Ripley" centers on the character of Tom Ripley, portrayed by Scott, a charismatic grifter navigating through New York and Italy during the 1960s. Hired by a wealthy industrialist, Ripley embarks on a treacherous journey involving deceit, fraud, and murder.

Alongside Scott, Dakota Fanning stars as Marge Sherwood, while Johnny Flynn takes on the role of Dickie Greenleaf. The series is created by writer Steven Zaillian, serving as showrunner, director, and producer. Scott also assumes a producer role alongside Enzo Sisti.

Co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in collaboration with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights, "Ripley" boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel of Diogenes.

Speaking about the enduring appeal of the character, creator Steven Zaillian remarked to Vanity Fair, "Tom Ripley is a part of our consciousness. Almost 70 years after Highsmith created him, contemporary figures are still being compared to him. He won't go away."

With its gripping storyline and stellar cast, "Ripley" promises to captivate audiences with its blend of intrigue, suspense, and psychological depth.

