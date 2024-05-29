Andrew Scott to join Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out 3’

Irish actor Andrew Scott, who has recently earned praise for his performance in the Netflix series "Ripley", is set to join the ensemble cast of "Knives Out 3", according to a report by Variety magazine on Tuesday.

Andrew Scott will star in the whodunit, titled "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery", alongside the previously announced additions of "Challengers" breakout Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny of "Priscilla" fame. As always, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the quirky sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Rian Johnson, who helmed the first two films, returns as writer and director for this third instalment. He will also produce the film alongside Ram Bergman, his partner at T-Street, who collaborated on the previous films.

Production for "Wake Up Dead Man" is set to begin soon, with a release planned for 2025. Specific plot details remain under wraps.

Lionsgate released the original 2019 film, which impressively grossed USD 312 million against a USD 40 million budget. Netflix then bought the rights to the murder mystery series for over USD 450 million and debuted the sequel, "Glass Onion," in 2022.

"Knives Out" is known for its star-studded casts, with only Daniel Craig reprising his role in each film. The original film features actors such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Michael Shannon, while the sequel stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

"Wake Up Dead Man" will see Scott and Craig reunite, having previously shared the screen in the 2015 James Bond film "Spectre".

Scott is known for his breakout performance as Moriarty in the popular television series "Sherlock", and has received accolades this year for his film "All of Us Strangers".