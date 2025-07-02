‘Squid Game’ Season 3 clocks 60.1 million views in three days

Netflix's Korean hit series "Squid Game" has returned with a record-breaking final season, garnering 60.1 million views within just three days of release. According to Netflix data cited by Variety, this marks the highest-ever three-day viewership for a non-English title on the platform's weekly Top 10 chart.

The third and final season premiered on a Friday (June 27), which limited its counting period to three days within Netflix's Monday-to-Sunday viewership window.

By contrast, Season 2 of "Squid Game", which premiered on a Thursday in late December, accumulated 68 million views in its first week—still setting records by surpassing "Wednesday" (2022), which previously held the title with 50.1 million.

Season 3 continues the story of Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who now attempts to dismantle the brutal game from within. Facing off against the mysterious Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, Gi-hun's journey centres on a battle between compassion and cruelty.

Despite having a shorter viewership window, the latest season has quickly risen among Netflix's top non-English releases and is expected to climb further in the coming days.

Originally debuting in 2021, "Squid Game" remains Netflix's most-watched series of all time, having amassed over 16.5 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days. The show's immense success also led to a spin-off reality series, "Squid Game: The Challenge", and contributed significantly to the global rise of Korean content on streaming platforms.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Season 3 delves into themes of betrayal, survival, and moral conflict. The returning cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun, while new additions such as Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan join the ensemble.

The season finale also features a surprise cameo by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, setting the stage for intriguing possibilities beyond the show's conclusion.