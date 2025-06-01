Netflix to roll out final season of ‘Stranger Things’ in three volumes

Netflix officially revealed the release dates for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of its blockbuster series "Stranger Things" early today. The announcement was made through a video posted on the platform's YouTube channel, which runs for over two minutes and offers a sneak peek at what fans can look forward to in the concluding chapter.

The final season will roll out globally between November and December. Viewers can catch the first instalment on November 26, followed by the second volume on December 26. The concluding volume is scheduled to stream on January 1, 2026.

Netflix accompanied the teaser with the caption: "The fight isn't over yet. Get ready for the epic series finale of Stranger Things. Volume 1, November 26, 5pm (PT), Volume 2, Christmas, 5pm (PT). The Finale, New Year's Eve, 5pm (PT). Releasing worldwide simultaneously, the release dates may vary based on your local time zone. #TUDUM."

The promo showcases the core cast — including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp — as they face their fears while preparing for a final showdown against the forces of the Upside Down.

Back in November 2024, Netflix revealed the episode titles for the final season. These include: "The Crawl", "The Vanishing of (censored)", "The Turnbow Trap", "Sorcerer", "Shock Jock", "Escape From Camazotz", "The Bridge", and "The Rightside Up".

Earlier this year, co-creator Ross Duffer shared insights about the scale of the final season in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We spent an entire year filming this season," he said. "By the end, we had more than 650 hours of footage. Without a doubt, it's our most ambitious and massive season yet — essentially eight blockbuster films packed into one. It's pretty wild."

Created by the Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016. Subsequent seasons followed in 2017, 2019, and then in two parts in 2022, released in May and July.

The ensemble cast also includes David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, among others.