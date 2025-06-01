‘Coco’ actress Renée Victor dies at 86

Renée Victor, the actress best known for voicing Abuelita in Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and playing Lupita on Showtime's "Weeds", has passed away at the age of 86.

According to her representative, she died Friday night at her home in Sherman Oaks, surrounded by family, following a battle with lymphoma, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1938, she relocated to Los Angeles during the 1960s to pursue a career in music. Victor collaborated with notable figures like Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado, both instrumental in bringing Latin music to mainstream American audiences. From 1963 to 1973, she and her husband performed together as the musical duo "Ray & Renée".

In the 1970s, she transitioned into television, beginning with hosting "Pacesetters", a KTLA show that highlighted the Chicano movement. Her TV appearances continued with roles in an episode of "Masquerade" in 1984, "Scarecrow and Mrs King" in 1985, and "Matlock" in 1987.

She entered the world of voice acting in 1992 with the animated series "The Addams Family". Her film credits also include "The Doctor", "Confessions of a Shopaholic", "A Night in Old Mexico", and "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones", among others.

In 2005, she became part of the cast of "Weeds", portraying Lupita, the housekeeper to Mary-Louise Parker's character.

Victor voiced the role of the caring Abuelita in "Coco", a film that earned two Academy Awards—one for Best Animated Feature and another for Best Original Song, "Remember Me", composed by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The film was especially notable for its all-Latin cast.

After news of her passing, Pixar paid tribute to Victor on Instagram yesterday, writing, "We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Renée Victor, the voice of Abuelita in 'Coco' and a cherished member of the Pixar family. We will always remember you."