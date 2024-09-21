Seong Gi-hun seeks revenge in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 teaser

"Squid Game" is coming back for its second season, promising even more intensity than before. In the trailer for the new season of the Korean thriller, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is seen jolting awake in fear.

He is later shown holding a gun in a shadowy corridor, confronting a masked figure. This follows his decision to abandon his plan to move to the US, choosing instead to re-enter the deadly game, driven by a desire for revenge.

The scene shifts, revealing the fear in his eyes before cutting to a countdown and a masked team gearing up for the start of a new game. A voice in Korean is heard saying, "We're ready to start the game." The rest of the trailer unfolds in silence.

Netflix unveiled the one-minute teaser during its annual Geeked Week event, a special occasion for streamers. Season 2 of "Squid Game" is scheduled to premiere on December 26.

"Squid Game" holds the title of Netflix's most-watched show in 94 countries, reaching more than 142 million member households and amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours in its initial four weeks. In June 2022, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk offered hints about the storyline for Season 2.

Hwang mentioned in a statement to Netflix, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game', a huge shout-out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

Season 1 of "Squid Game" can be streamed on Netflix. Additionally, there's a spin-off titled "Squid Game: The Challenge", which is a real-life competition series also available on the platform.